Fifteen achievers selected for State-level Hoysala Awards

January 22, 2022

Fifteen achievers from various fields have been selected for the prestigious State-level Hoysala Awards-2021) given by Hoysala Kannada Sangha and Savigannada Patrika Balaga. The following achievers were selected by the Committee headed by Dr. H.B. Rajashekar:

N. Sridhara (Yoga and Spiritualism, Mysuru), Kupya Venkatram (Theatre, Mysuru), R.N. Padmanabha (Journalism, Mysuru), Subramanya Nadiger (Journalism, Harihara), T.S. Nagaraja Rao (Literature, Hassan), A.S. Nagaraj (Theatre and Administration), Dr. Suresh Ammasandra (Journalism & Literature), Ashwath Kadamba (Theatre), S.A. Mohan Krishna (Science and Technology, Mysuru), V. Guru Prasad (Classical Music), Prakash Chikkapalya (Kunchakale), C.P. Vidyashankar (Gamaka), Lalithamma Dr. Chandrashekar (Literature), V. Indira Dakshinamurthy (Veena, Bengaluru) and Nandini Murthy (Nutritionist, Mysuru). The award presentation ceremony will be held in the presence of dignitaries after COVID restrictions are relaxed, according to a press release from Hoysala Kannada Sangha President Maddikere Gopal.