Fifty-two-year-old man’s organs donated at Apollo BGS Hospitals save 4 lives

December 15, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: M. Kumara Nayaka, aged 52 and a resident of Agrahara in city was brought to Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, on Dec.3 at 1.51 pm in a critical condition after undergoing a surgery at another hospital.

Initial CT scan showed brain stem infarct. He was shifted to ICU immediately for life support and intensive care.

Kumara Nayaka was kept on life support for two days while he was in a very critical state. On the third day, Dec. 5 at 9.30 pm, he was declared brain dead due to brain stem failure as per the hospital protocol stipulated by the transplant of Human Organs Act 1994 by panellist doctors at Apollo BGS Hospitals.

Kumara Nayaka was healthy before this and further tests confirmed his eligibility for organ donation. His family members were counselled for organ donation as per the defined protocol and the deceased patient’s family came forward to donate his organs.

As per organ donation protocols, officials from Jeeva Sarthakathe, which was earlier known as ZCCK, initiated the process by the organ recipients waiting list. On Tuesday at around 8.45 pm, Kumara Nayaka’s organs (Heart Valves, Liver, and Corneas) were harvested at Apollo BGS Hospitals with cross clamp done at 7.20 pm.

The organs donated are as per the following table:

Organs donated and recipient hospitals

• Heart Valves: Manipal Hospital, HAL, Bengaluru; • Liver: Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru; • Corneas: JSS Hospital, Mysuru.

Apollo BGS Hospitals is the Licensed Multiorgan Transplants Centre in the Mysuru Region, according to a press release from N.G. Bharateesha Reddy, Vice-President and Unit Head, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru.