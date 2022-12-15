Cheating senior citizens using ATM cards: Accused from Mysuru a habitual offender
News

Cheating senior citizens using ATM cards: Accused from Mysuru a habitual offender

December 15, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The 32-year-old resident of Mysuru, who was arrested in Chikkaballapur on charges of stealing the debit cards of senior citizens visiting ATMs on the pretext of helping them withdraw money, had turned cheating into his profession and operated across the State.

A resident of Giridardarshini Layout at Alanahalli, B.K. Kiran Kumar had made cheating senior citizens his profession and chose to operate in different parts of Karnataka. He used to travel to different places but was not involved in any case in Mysuru so far. He was arrested in Chikkaballapur on Monday after a five-month chase.

 After pretending to help senior citizens to withdraw money, he would quickly swap the card with a dummy card and retain the victim’s card. Before that, Kiran would record the PIN number on his phone — after memorising it when the senior citizen enters the number on the ATM keypad — and would later use it to withdraw the money using the victim’s ATM card.

He was arrested for similar crimes in Kodagu, Kumta, Shiralakoppa, Udupi, Hediyala and Mundgod Police Station limits and had even served jail terms.

But soon after his release on bail, Kiran used to continue his crime at a different location. Over eight cases are pending to be heard in Courts against him.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching