Financier ends life

Mysuru: A financier from the city who had lent crores of rupees to a few persons, including some politician, reportedly ended his life by committing suicide at his chit fund office in Vijayanagar 2nd Stage here yesterday.

A.C. Yathiraj (44), a native of Anandur village in Yelwal hobli and a resident of Vijayanagar 2nd Stage, is the deceased.

Yathiraj, who ran Cheluvanarayanaswamy Chit Funds at Vijayanagar 2nd Stage, was found hanging at his office at 11 am yesterday, when a relative of his shifted him to Bridavan Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Yathiraj’s wife K.R. Brinda, in her complaint to Vijayanagar Police, said that her husband was into money-lending and Chit Fund business for the past four years. He had lent Rs.1.70 crore to APMC President Mavinahalli Siddegowda, Rs.77 lakh to Mellahalli Siddegowda, Rs.1.6 crore to Yedahalli Madappa, Rs.45 lakh to Belavadi Shivakumaraswamy, Rs.33 lakh to Pradeep Kumar, former Corporator, Rs.78 lakh to Kantharaju and Rs.70 lakh to M.C. Kariyappa. Her husband Yathiraj on Sunday went to the persons who had taken loans and demanded repayment of loan, when he was verbally abused and even threatened with life. He returned home on Sunday night, a dejected man. He went to his Chit Fund office yesterday morning and ended his life, the complaint said.

In her complaint, Brinda has alleged that Mavinahalli Siddegowda, Mellahalli Siddegowda, Yadahalli Madappa, Belavadi Shivakumaraswmay, Pradeep Kumar, Kantharaju and M.C. Kariyappa were harassing her husband whenever he asked for repayment of loan and had abetted his suicide.

Vijayanagar Police, who have registered a case in this regard, are investigating.