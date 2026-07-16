FIR against Chandigarh youth for harassing Mysuru woman

July 16, 2026

Homemaker alleges cyberstalking, criminal intimidation, blackmail and trespass

Mysuru: A 38-year-old homemaker from Lashkar Mohalla has lodged a complaint with the Devaraja Police, alleging that a youth from Chandigarh subjected her to prolonged harassment, blackmail and intimidation after she had initially sheltered him at her residence.

Based on her complaint, the Police have registered FIR No. 93/2026 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Sections 78, 351(2) and 329(4), besides Section 66(E) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, relating to violation of privacy.

The case also includes charges of stalking, cyberstalking, criminal intimidation and criminal trespass.

Nigeria for a job

According to the complaint, the woman, who earns a livelihood by making and selling handmade soaps, was married in 2016 and has a son and a daughter.

Following her divorce, she travelled to Nigeria for employment with the help of a friend, where she came in contact with the Chandigarh youth.

When she returned to India in 2022, she brought him to Mysuru after his mother reportedly requested her assistance in helping him settle down and find employment. She allowed him to stay in a room at her house, following which he secured a job as a sales executive at a private clothing store.

The complaint states that the youth later expressed his desire to marry her. She declined the proposal, citing opposition from her family.

He then returned to Chandigarh but is said to have continued contacting her through phone calls and messages, claiming he had converted to her faith and threatening to end his life if she refused to marry him.

Violation of privacy

The woman has further stated in her complaint that the youth returned to Mysuru in September 2023 and created a disturbance at her residence by damaging household articles. Fearing for her safety, she eventually entered into a relationship with him.

According to the complaint, the youth secretly recorded intimate photographs and videos of her without her knowledge or consent. He allegedly used the material to blackmail her and force her to comply with his demands.

The woman further alleged that in March 2025, he again threatened to circulate the photographs and videos among her family members and friends if she did not accede to his demands. Unable to cope with the situation, she informed her parents and a friend.

Back to Chandigarh

On June 6, 2026, they confronted the youth and asked him to leave the house. Although he returned to Chandigarh, he allegedly resumed contacting the woman in July by posing as a customer interested in purchasing handmade soaps.

The complaint further states that on July 13, the youth allegedly trespassed into her house, injured himself with a knife and sent her a photograph of the injury through WhatsApp, threatening to kill her.

Unable to bear the alleged harassment and intimidation any longer, the woman approached the Devaraja Police, who have registered a case and launched an investigation.

The accused was produced before a Court which granted him bail.