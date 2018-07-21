First-aid training for industrial workers

Mysuru: Nanjangud Industries Association (NIA) in association with the Department of Factories and Boilers, Government of Karnataka, Mysuru Division and St. John’s Ambulance Association, Mysuru, have jointly organised its 59th one-day training programme on first-aid for industrial workers and supervisors on July 24 at Hotel Shree Guru Residency, JLB Road Cross, from 9 am to 5 pm.

A.C. Thammanna, Assistant Labour Commissioner, will inaugurate. H. Suresh, Assistant Director of Factories, Mysuru Division, will preside.

The need for first-aid is greater than ever because of the increased use of machines and electrical appliances in everyday work at home and at workplace. As per statutory compliance, in every industry certain number of employees should be trained in first-aid. The faculty for this programme will be Dr. B. Prakash, an experienced First-Aid Trainer from St.John’s Ambulance Association. It will be presented through lectures, discussions, case studies, interactions and demonstrations. For details contact the Manager, Nanjangud Industries Association, 1st Cross, KIADB Industrial Area, Nanjangud 571302 or Ph: 08221-225568 or Mob:9739337316.