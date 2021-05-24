First dose of jab for specially-abled

May 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The first dose of COVID vaccine to specially-abled persons aged 18 to 44 years began at the District Disability Rehabilitation Centre at Tilaknagar here this morning. The drive has been organised by Department for Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, which will go on for a few days.

The Mobile Medical Unit, headed by retired District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Parashivamurthy and comprising five medical and para-medical staff are conducting the drive.

The family members of specially-abled persons brought them to the vaccination centre in the morning, where the medical staff vaccinated them with Covisheild. Dr. Parashivamurthy said that 200 specially-abled persons would be vaccinated in a day and added that the caretakers of these specially-abled persons will also be vaccinated once this drive concludes. District Disability Welfare Officer R. Malini, District Disability Rehabilitation Nodal Officer H.R. Arjun and others were present.