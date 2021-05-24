First dose of jab for specially-abled
News

First dose of jab for specially-abled

May 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The first dose of COVID vaccine to specially-abled persons aged 18 to 44 years began at the District Disability Rehabilitation Centre at Tilaknagar here this morning. The drive has been organised by Department for Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, which will go on for a few days.

The Mobile Medical Unit, headed by retired District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Parashivamurthy and comprising five medical and para-medical staff are conducting the drive.

The family members of specially-abled persons brought them to the vaccination centre in the morning, where the medical staff vaccinated them with Covisheild. Dr. Parashivamurthy said that 200 specially-abled persons would be vaccinated in a day and added that the caretakers of these specially-abled persons will also be vaccinated once this drive concludes. District Disability Welfare Officer R. Malini, District Disability Rehabilitation Nodal Officer H.R. Arjun and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching