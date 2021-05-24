District, Rural Task Forces formed to fight third wave

May 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A District-level Task Force has been formed by Minister S.T. Somashekar to combat the potential COVID third wave that is hanging like a Damocles’ Sword.

The Task Force is headed by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, and has been tasked with formulating strategies, action plans and devise field-level action to effectively combat the virus.

Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Shilpa Nag, Dr. Sudha Rudrappa, Medical Superintendent of Cheluvamba Hospital, Skanray Founder and Managing Director Vishwaprasad Alva and a couple of Paediatricians are other members. The Task Force will discuss the measures, means and precautions to be taken and will have to submit a report to the Government within a week.

For rural areas, one more Task Force has been made under the leadership of Zilla Panchayat CEO A.M. Yogesh who will be its Convener. Lok Sabha members of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Mandya, MLAs and MLCs of Mysuru, Exhibition Authority Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda, Karnataka Compost Development Corporation Chairman Mahadevaiah, Khadi and Gramodyog Board Chairman Krishnappa Gowda, SP C.B. Ryshyanth and District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. T. Amarnath will be the other members of the Task Force.

The Task Force has been asked to monitor door-to-door survey in rural pockets to identify COVID patients, check the availability of facilities and medicines at rural hospitals and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and report the same to the Government.

DC’s exclusion raises eyebrows

The exclusion of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rohini Sindhuri in the District-level Task Force formed by Minister S.T. Somashekar to fight the COVID third wave has raised eyebrows. Interestingly, MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag figures in the Task Force.

As per protocol, senior IAS Officers of the District are always included in any Committee or Task Force that concerns the District. Here, surprisingly this unwritten rule has been given a go by.