‘Engage small hospitals too for Corona treatment’
News

‘Engage small hospitals too for Corona treatment’

May 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With COVID case-load increasing by the day in the district, the Bed Management Task Force has decided to engage even small hospitals for treatment of the deadly pandemic.

Speaking at a Task Force meeting at the ZP Hall here yesterday, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, who is in-charge of Bed Management, said that thus far, hospitals having less than 50 beds in the district are not being utilised for COVID treatment. But as the case-load has not come down as yet and also in the backdrop of warnings of a probable third wave, it has been decided to engage small hospitals too in COVID treatment.

Pointing out that 43 hospitals having more than 50 beds are already engaged in COVID treatment, Rajeev said that there are about 62 hospitals with less than 50 beds in the district and these will be used for COVID treatment in phases.

Asking all the hospitals to engage in COVID treatment from now on, Rajeev suggested that small hospitals with 8 to 10 beds can partner with other hospitals for treatment.

Dr. Prasanna Shankar suggested that the shut down Mythri Hospital that has 20 beds can be readily utilised for COVID treatment, to which Rajeev said that the District Administration can take necessary measures in this regard  after an inspection of the hospital.

MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag said that with rising COVID cases, it has been decided to utilise small hospitals too for COVID treatment.

Pointing out that it has been planned to set up Child COVID Care Centres, she said that the co-operation of small hospitals was needed at this critical juncture in the battle against the deadly virus.

READ ALSO  HDK takes first shot

Stressing on the need for a co-ordinated fight against the pandemic, she observed that the services of the staff of Eye Hospitals can be utilised at COVID Care Centres.

Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) Chairman L.R. Mahadevaswamy, who is in-charge of ambulance services, Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR) Chairman M. Appanna, who is in-charge of conducting of last rites of COVID dead, Dr. P. Ravi, Nodal Officer for Private Hospital Beds and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching