‘Engage small hospitals too for Corona treatment’

May 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With COVID case-load increasing by the day in the district, the Bed Management Task Force has decided to engage even small hospitals for treatment of the deadly pandemic.

Speaking at a Task Force meeting at the ZP Hall here yesterday, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, who is in-charge of Bed Management, said that thus far, hospitals having less than 50 beds in the district are not being utilised for COVID treatment. But as the case-load has not come down as yet and also in the backdrop of warnings of a probable third wave, it has been decided to engage small hospitals too in COVID treatment.

Pointing out that 43 hospitals having more than 50 beds are already engaged in COVID treatment, Rajeev said that there are about 62 hospitals with less than 50 beds in the district and these will be used for COVID treatment in phases.

Asking all the hospitals to engage in COVID treatment from now on, Rajeev suggested that small hospitals with 8 to 10 beds can partner with other hospitals for treatment.

Dr. Prasanna Shankar suggested that the shut down Mythri Hospital that has 20 beds can be readily utilised for COVID treatment, to which Rajeev said that the District Administration can take necessary measures in this regard after an inspection of the hospital.

MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag said that with rising COVID cases, it has been decided to utilise small hospitals too for COVID treatment.

Pointing out that it has been planned to set up Child COVID Care Centres, she said that the co-operation of small hospitals was needed at this critical juncture in the battle against the deadly virus.

Stressing on the need for a co-ordinated fight against the pandemic, she observed that the services of the staff of Eye Hospitals can be utilised at COVID Care Centres.

Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) Chairman L.R. Mahadevaswamy, who is in-charge of ambulance services, Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR) Chairman M. Appanna, who is in-charge of conducting of last rites of COVID dead, Dr. P. Ravi, Nodal Officer for Private Hospital Beds and others were present.