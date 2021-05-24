QCareCentre to manage asymptomatic and mild COVID patients at Beedi Hospital

May 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: QCareCentre, a subsidiary of Kshiti Foundation, has joined hands with the District Administration to curb COVID-19 by adopting beds to manage asymptomatic and mild cases at N.R. Central Hospital for Beedi Workers (Beedi Hospital). The facility will have round-the-clock medical team, nutritious meals, and oxygen concentrators for emergency. It aims to encourage people to get quarantined and restrict the spread of the virus.

Speaking on the tie-up, NR Constituency MLA Tanveer Sait said: “As India fights this pandemic each one of us need to realise our capabilities to contribute towards the fight. Small efforts like washing hands, wearing a mask, and maintaining social distance are major steps towards the safety of our near and dear ones. Isolating ourselves as advised by the doctor is very important to curb the spread of the disease. I urge everyone to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols and report immediately if any symptoms. We have joined hands with QCareCentre to provide you with timely assistance and treatment during these troubled times.”

Supriya Dutta, Director of QCareCentre, said, “QCare Centre appreciates the efforts put by the N.R. Central Hospital and feels privileged to be a part of the endeavour to provide its support to promote isolation and quarantine to the needy. The COVID Mitra initiative is a great step towards proper triaging of the affected people. We are a small team of like-minded people from different backgrounds having the same intention to be able to fill in smaller requirements in the overall system to fight the pandemic.”

Shilpa Nag, Commissioner, MCC, said that she was happy to have QCareCentre come forward and associate with the District Administration as it helps to manage the asymptomatic and mild patients at the N.R. Central Hospital.

The QCareCentre is supported by its on-ground NGO Members Dr. Gautam Das and Faraz Mohammed Ismail. Dy. Mayor Anwar Baig, Nodal Officer & TBO Dr. Shiraz Ahmed, Nodal Officer Dr. Hemanth and volunteers Mumtaz and Kushal Rao were present on the occasion.