PM to inaugurate online portal of NCC Alumni Association in June second week

May 24, 2021

PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to become first and second alumnus of the Association

Calling ex-NCC Cadets of Mysuru Group to register as members

Mysore/Mysuru: National Cadet Corps Alumni Association (NCC AA) is a registered association to involve the alumni of NCC in a more active and organised manner towards Nation Building and Community Development.

The formal launch of the NCC Alumni Association is planned in the second week of June wherein the Prime Minister will inaugurate the online Portal of NCC Alumni Association.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have also given their consent to become the first and second alumnus of the Alumni Association respectively.

Given the fact that NCC is the largest uniformed organisation in the world, the formation of the NCC Alumni Association, in addition to binding the alumni at the National and Global level through various events and activities, will also provide an impetus towards further development of the NCC. Therefore, DG NCC hopes that maximum ex-Cadets register themselves in the NCC Alumni Association as members.

PM Modi as NCC Cadet

NCC Group Headquarters Mysuru is responsible for the five districts of Karnataka — Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Hassan and Chikmagalur. Presently, the units under the Mysuru Group are 13 Kar Bn NCC, 14 Kar Bn NCC, 15 Kar Bn NCC, 3 Kar Girls Bn NCC, 3 Kar Naval Unit NCC, 4 Kar Air Sqn NCC, 1 Kar Artillery Battery NCC and 1 Kar Engineer Company NCC. The ex-Cadets of these areas and units are requested to register on the portal once it is inaugurated and make this endeavour a grand success.

The link for registration is available on the DG NCC website indiancc.nic.in/alumni. On clicking the link on the website the home page of the NCC Alumni Association gets displayed. At the lower end of the page is a section of New Alumni Registration with a Call to Action button ‘Register Now’.

On selection of Life Member option, an option to select State Directorate, Group & Unit will appear along with an option to select NCC Camps attended. The website registration form is self-explanatory.

In case of any issues, the ex-Cadets may approach the Commanding Officers of their Units.