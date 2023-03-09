PM Modi’s first Mandya visit on Mar. 12: Vehicle movement diverted; 15-km ‘no fly zone’ declared

March 9, 2023

Mysore/Mandya: The 119-km Mysuru-Bengaluru 10-lane Access Controlled Expressway is all set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mar. 12. Following his visit to Mandya — a first-time visit — where he is holding a 1.5-km roadshow, vehicular movements on many roads will be restricted and diverted for about 12 hours from 6 am to 6 pm on that day.

The PM would be addressing a mass public gathering at Gejjalagere Colony of Mandya and there would be heavy movement of VIPs on the day. Considering their security, traffic diversion has been implemented on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Road on the day, said a press release from Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Yathish.

Mandya DC H.N. Gopalakrishna has also released a press communique in this regard and has said that the restrictions will be applicable to all types of vehicles and the diversion is necessary in the interest of security of VIPs participating in the event.

The roadshow will start at Inspection Bungalow (IB) Circle and pass through Sanjay Circle before winding up at Nanda Theatre Circle.

The release stated that travellers from Mysuru towards Bengaluru via Mandya have been asked to take Bannur-Kirugavalu-Malavalli-Halagur-Kanakapura to reach Bengaluru city while travellers from Bengaluru to Mysuru have been asked to take the Bengaluru-Channapatna-Halaguru-Malavalli-Kirugavalu-Bannur route to reach Mysuru.

For those travelling from Mysuru towards Tumakuru, the release asked them to take a diversion at Srirangapatna, Pandavapura, Nagamangala and Bellur Cross and reach Tumakuru. Vehicles proceeding from Tumakuru to Mysuru via Maddur and Mandya will be diverted to Tumakuru-Bellur Cross-Nagamangala-Pandavapura-Srirangapatna-Mysuru route. Those heading to Male Mahadeshwara Hills from Bengaluru via Maddur have to take the Bengaluru-Ramanagara-Channapatna-Halagur-Malavalli-Kollegala and reach the M.M. Hills.

Two helipads built

Two helipads have been built to facilitate the landing of PM Modi’s chopper. While one helipad has been built in Mandya based on the directions from the Special Protection Group that protects the Prime Minister, another helipad has been built at Gejjalagere near the venue of the public meeting. Modi’s special plane will land in Bengaluru from where he will take a chopper to reach Mandya.

Officials said more than one lakh people are expected to participate in the public meeting and over 40,000 people will attend the roadshow. A 40-acre land is being used to host the public rally.

Mandya Police and the District Administration have banned the flying of drones, paragliders, all type of balloons and remote-controlled microlight aircraft on Mar. 12 for security reasons in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

The Police issued an order to this effect under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code. According to that, no activities of drones, drone cameras, unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned aircraft systems, paragliders, all type of balloons, remote-controlled microlight aircraft would be allowed within a radius of 15 kilometres around the venue of the PM’s programme.