II PUC exam begins

March 9, 2023

Total 35,020 register for exams at 50 centres in Mysuru district

Mysore/Mysuru: Second PUC exams began across the State this morning with several thousands of students appearing for examinations at 50 centres in Mysuru district alone.

A total of 35,020 students have enrolled for the exams in Mysuru including freshers, repeaters and those who have taken up exams privately. The exams will conclude on Mar. 29.

DDPUE Nagamallesh visited the exam centres at Government First Grade College, Kuvempunagar and Govt. Maharani’s Junior College, Narayana Shastri Road and inspected the smooth going of the exam.

The number of absentees, if any, will be uploaded online, but there was a delay today due to some technical glitches. Barring this, the exam went on smoothly on the first day, as the students appeared for the Kannada language paper.

The question papers and answer scripts with serial numbers were transported from the District Treasury to exam centres in Geographical Positioning System (GPS)-fitted vehicles on 10 routes, with BEOs, senior Principals and armed Police personnel in every vehicle, to avoid any malpractice.

Similar system will be followed while transporting the answer scripts back to the designated places. On the other hand, every exam centre is under CCTV camera surveillance to check any malpractices during the exam. Besides, drinking water and toilet facilities have been made for the students.

It was common to see the students with anxiety writ large on their faces, visiting temples enroute the exam centres, praying for divine intervention to crack the board exams, considered a turning point in any student’s life. The students were also seen engaged in last minute preparations outside the centres, even as some of the parents were seen keeping a tab on their wards.

Of the total 50 exam centres, 26 are in the city and 24 in rural areas. In Mysuru city, the students appeared for exams at Maharaja’s and Maharani’s Colleges, D. Banumaiah College on New Sayyaji Rao Road, Sarada Vilas College, Krishnamurthypuram, St. Philomena’s College, Bannimantap among several others.

Free travel in buses

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has offered free travel facility for the exam-going second PUC students, who were able to use the facility by showing their hall tickets. They would be dropped near the exam centres in the buses that go on that route.

Of the total 35,020 students enrolled for the exams in the district, 29,993 are regular students (13,975 are boys and 16,018 girls), 1,236 private students (681 boys and 555 girls) and 3,791 repeaters (2,482 boys and 1309 girls).