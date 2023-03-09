Will vote for a better India: 101-year-old Veeraraj Urs

March 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Among the centenarians who interacted with the DC virtually yesterday was 101-year-old ex-serviceman M.K. Veeraraj Urs, a resident of Kuvempunagar Second Main, Second Cross. He lives there in a LIG house with his wife 91-year-old B. Nagarathna. It may be mentioned that Star of Mysore had published a report about this centenarian on Feb. 9, 2023.

Till the last election, Veeraraj Urs used to go to the polling booth and vote along with his wife. “I am unable to walk now and if you make arrangements for a postal ballot, I will definitely vote,” he told DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra.

“I have two sons and two daughters and all are above 74 years of age and they live in Bengaluru and Mysuru and even they have retired from services. We lead a contented life and will continue to vote for a better India,” he said with a smile.

The other centenarians who interacted with the DC included Akkayamma, Nage Gowda, Siddamma, Shivappa and Sannamma.