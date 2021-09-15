Congress lodges complaint with DC seeking legal action against MP Pratap Simha
September 15, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha of issuing provocative statements allegedly intended to incite communal violence at the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) progress review meeting in city recently, the Mysuru District Congress Committee has lodged a complaint with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham seeking legal action against the MP.

A delegation comprising District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijayakumar, City Congress President R. Murthy, KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana, former MLA M.K. Somashekar, former Women’s Commission Chairperson Manjula Manasa and others, who met the DC at his office alleged that the MP was creating communal hatred by issuing provocative statements and told the DC to take the issue seriously besides urging him (DC) to initiate action against the MP.

Dr. Vijayakumar said that during the KDP meeting, the MP had challenged the DC to demolish the Dargah on Devaraj Urs Road and the Mosque on Irwin Road in the presence of District Minister S.T. Somashekar. 

Meanwhile, former Nanjangud MLA Kalale Keshavamurthy said that donors have come forward to donate five guntas land behind Mahadevamma Temple at Huchhagani village in Nanjangud taluk, which was demolished and urged the DC to take steps to rebuild the demolished temple in the donated land.

