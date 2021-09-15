Riders fall to death from flyover after speeding car hits bike

September 15, 2021

Bengaluru: Two persons were killed on the spot after they fell from the Electronics City Flyover when a speeding car reportedly knocked down their two-wheeler in Bengaluru.

Police said that the accident happened on Tuesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Preetam (30) and Kritika (28), both working for an MNC in the city and hailing from Tamil Nadu.

The driver of the speeding car has been identified as Nitesh, who has been admitted to a hospital following serious injuries

The deceased were proceeding towards Hosur in Tamil Nadu from Bengaluru. Their identities were traced by late in the night on Tuesday and their parents are said to have arrived in Bengaluru this morning.

The bodies of the victims have been kept at St. John’s Hospital mortuary.

According to Police, Preetam and Kritika were travelling on a Royal Enfield bike on the Electronics City flyover, when the car driver while overtaking another vehicle lost control and hit the median. The vehicle veered to the extreme left and hit the bike before coming to a halt only after hitting the wall of the flyover.

As the car hit the bike, the young couple were tossed off the elevated road and they fell from a height of 40 feet to the road below. Both suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot, Police said.

The wall of the flyover has been damaged in the accident. Police have removed the two-wheeler, which was stuck on the wall and the car involved in the accident from the flyover. Electronics City Traffic Police, who have registered a case are investigating.