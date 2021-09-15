Hale Unduwadi drinking water project to be completed in two years, says Minister
News

September 15, 2021

Bengaluru: Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj said that the Rs.350 crore Hale Unduwadi project that aims to provide drinking water from Cauvery river to new layouts in Mysuru city and a few villages in the city outskirts will be completed by Sept.2023.

Replying to a question by MLC Sandesh Nagaraj in the Legislative Council yesterday, he said that Rs.100 crore is required for acquisition of land for the project. Pointing out that a Rs.25 crore deposit has been made in the name of the Deputy Commissioner, the Minister said that the DC has written to the Government seeking Rs.50 crore more for land acquisition.

Noting that the contract for works such as Jackwell, Spilling Basin and Draught Canal at KRS backwaters has already been awarded, he said that a coffer dam has been constructed to prevent KRS backwaters from gushing into the works. Stating that residential quarters is being constructed near Water Treatment Plant, the Minister said that so far, Rs.61.40 crore has been spent on the project. The Map and Design of Jackwell, Spilling Basin, Draught Canal and Water Treatment Plant is being done by Bengaluru’s Indian Institute of Science, he added.

Replying to another question by Sandesh Nagaraj on formation of an exclusive water supply authority for Mysuru, Byrathi said that the Managing Director of KUWS&DB has been directed to submit a report.

