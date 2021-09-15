Govt. ready for debate on NEP with open mind: CM

September 15, 2021

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said the State Government is ready to have a debate on NEP-2020 with an open mind and nobody should get anxious about it.

“The Government is ready to deliberate on the National Education Policy (NEP) with an open mind. We will make students understand that NEP is a revolutionary step and good for the future of youths. Therefore, nobody should be anxious about NEP,” he told reporters after paying tributes to Sir M. Visvesvaraya’s Statue on the occasion of Engineers Day.

He was replying to a query on police lathi charge on students protesting against NEP on Tuesday. The Police lathi-charged the students after they started to march onto the middle of the road that resulted in heavy traffic jam at the ever-busy road leading to Majestic.

The students were carrying placards conveying the message that the NEP breaks the unity in diversity and encourages commercialisation of education.