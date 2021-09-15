Govt. puts brakes on Temple demolitions

September 15, 2021

Contentious issue to be discussed exclusively in Cabinet: CM

Bengaluru: After facing severe criticism, the State Government yesterday reached a decision to put brakes on the implementation of the Supreme Court (SC) order, asking the District Administrations to demolish religious structures which are causing hardships to people at public places.

Revenue Minister R. Ashoka said the State Government will take a decision and direct the Mysuru District Administration to stop the demolition of religious structures in a rush.

“I have spoken to the Chief Minister about hurting religious sentiments by hurried demolition of a 500-year-old Temple at Nanjangud. The Government will soon take a decision and direct the District Administration not to take hurried steps to demolish religious structures,” he said.

The District Administration had begun a drive against unauthorised religious structures in public places following an order from the SC in 2009. The Administration had identified 93 such places of worship in Mysuru and drawn up dates to initiate action against them.

The ruling BJP is under fire from all corners in connection with vacating places of religious worship built on public properties in the State following the SC order.

As the District Administration began vacating places of religious worship across the State, the ruling BJP is facing stiff resistance from Hindu outfits, Opposition parties and their own leaders.

Ashoka said that the District Administration should have taken the people into confidence before demolishing the Temples which is clearly stated in the Apex Court order. The Apex Court had given the first choice for the District Administration to shift the religious structures, if they were causing problems to the people in public places, he said.

Ashoka said that for the last 10 to 12 years, the District Administration has been implementing the Apex Court order of religious structures built in public utility places. “However, the sentiments of the people are also important. A show-cause notice has been issued to the Mysuru DC and the Nanjangud Tahsildar on the demolition of Huchhagani Adishakti Mahadevamma Temple in Nanjangud,” he added.

Issue in Cabinet

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed the officials not to demolish Temples in haste following a SC order. Bommai said that direction has been issued not to take decisions regarding demolition of Temples in haste all across the State.

Clear guidelines will be issued after a detailed study of the SC order and discussion in the Cabinet, Bommai underlined.

The CM said that he will call a Cabinet meeting in a day or two with Temple demolition as the specific agenda. “We’ll take a clear stand at the meeting,” he said, adding that he would give a detailed reply on the issue in the on-going Legislature Session.