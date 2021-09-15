Echo of gang rape at Chamundi foothill: Cops warn couples in secluded spots
News

Echo of gang rape at Chamundi foothill: Cops warn couples in secluded spots

September 15, 2021

Srirangapatna Police launch awareness drive

Srirangapatna: Following the recent gang rape of an MBA student at the foot of Chamundi Hill, the Srirangapatna Police have launched a drive to warn couples who sit in isolated areas. 

The Police have decided that ‘prevention is better than cure’ and patrolling teams are warning couples against venturing to secluded spots and sitting on rocks and benches away from the main roads. There are many secluded places thickly covered by trees and bushes in Srirangapatna, especially on the banks of River Cauvery. 

Many couples, who are in love, are found sitting at isolated places and according to the Police, such couples face the risk of becoming the victims of miscreants and rapists.

Many couples including college students come here in the evenings to spend time together away from prying eyes. The Police till now have largely stayed away from booking couples. But following the gang rape that shook the conscience of the nation, the Police have intensified patrolling and are physically reaching the secluded spots to warn tourists and couples of the imminent danger posed by the criminals. 

Teams are entering Karighatta area, Banks of River Cauvery, parks and other lush green areas warning the couples and cautioning about their own safety. Srirangapatna Inspector Rekha and Inspector Sunil who heads the Crime Prevention Team have formed groups to create awareness.

“We will not be shooing couples away. There won’t be any attempt at moral policing and no one will be fined. Our sole aim is that such instances of rape, robbery and murder do not occur. It is just to create awareness as prevention is better than cure,” Inspector Rekha said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching