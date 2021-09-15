B.V. Karanth’s bust to be unveiled at Rangayana

September 15, 2021

‘Bharatiya Rangasangeetha-Natakotsava’ from Sept. 19

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking theatre great B.V. Karanth’s birth anniversary, the city’s theatre repertory —Rangayana — will host a week-long ‘Bharathiya Rangasangeetha-Natakotsava’ from Sept. 19 to 26 at B.V. Karanth Ranga Chavadi in Rangayana premises.

Announcing this at a press meet at Rangayana’s B.V. Karanth Ranga Chavadi this morning, Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa said that the theatre festival is a tribute to B.V. Karanth, whose birth anniversary falls on Sept. 19, which has been declared as ‘Bharathiya Ranga Sangeetha Dina.’

Pointing out that noted city Industrialist M. Jagannath Shenoy will inaugurate the theatre fest at 5 pm on Sept. 19, Cariappa said that the inaugural event will also feature unveiling of the fibre bust of B.V. Karanth (made by sculptor A.R. Manjunath) by Veena Sharma Bhoosnurmath, Director, National School of Drama (NSD), Bengaluru and release of B.V.Karanth’s autobiography titled ‘Illiralaare, Allige Hogalaare’ (Neither can stay here, nor go there) by S. Rangappa, Director of Kannada and Culture Department, Bengaluru. Veerana M. Arkasaali, Chairman, Karnataka Shilpakala Academy, Bengaluru and Jayaram Patil, Founder Member, B.V. Karanth Ranga Prathishtana, Bengaluru, will be the guest of honour. The inauguration will be followed by a Sufi Musical Concert to be presented by famed Mukthiar Ali and troupe of Rajasthan at 6.30 pm.

He said that the ticket for each play is priced at Rs. 20 per head.

On the concluding day (Sept. 26), a seminar titled ‘Rangabheehmara Rangavalokana’ will be held at 11 am, which will be presided over by senior actor Sundar Raj, the Rangayana Director added.

Addanda Cariappa also released a poster on the week-long theatre fest on the occasion.

Mega Play ‘Parva’

Noting that acclaimed writer Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa’s popular play ‘Parva’ will also be staged at Bhoomigeeta on Sept. 25, he said that a total of six shows will be performed at Rangayana Mysuru — on Oct. 2, 3, 9, 10, 23 and 24 — and later in November, the mega play will be staged across the State.

Theatre Festival Schedule