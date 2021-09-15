Youth sentenced to 20 years jail for sexual assault on minor girl
News

Youth sentenced to 20 years jail for sexual assault on minor girl

September 15, 2021

Chamarajanagar: The Principal District and Sessions Court has sentenced a youth to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl and has also sentenced a woman to five years jail for helping him.

The youth, who has been convicted is 21-year-old Chandru alias Chandrashekar of Chamarajanagar and the woman, who has been sent to jail for helping him is Mahadevamma.

Chandru, who was said to be in love with the girl, used to follow her daily and had assured of marrying her. On July 11, 2018, Chandru, who lured the girl in the pretext of marrying her, took her to the house of Mahadevamma at a village in the taluk and had made her to stay there. Though Mahadevamma knew that the girl was a minor, she kept the girl in her house from July 11 to 16 during which Chandru sexually assaulted the girl. 

Meanwhile, the girl’s mother had lodged a complaint with the Police and the then Chamarajanagar Inspector Mahadevaiah, who had registered a case under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, conducted investigation and had submitted a charge-sheet to the Court.

Principal District and Sessions Court Judge Sadashiva S. Sultanpuri, who took up the case for hearing, heard the arguments from both sides, found Chandru and Mahadevamma guilty of the crime and sentenced them.

While Chandru was awarded 20 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 6.25 lakh, Mahadevamma was sentenced to five years jail and a fine of Rs. 2 lakh was imposed on her. The Judge also ordered the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to provide a compensation of Rs. 7.5 lakh to the girl. Public Prosecutor K. Yogesh argued on behalf of the Government.

READ ALSO  Dereliction in COVID duty: DC issues notices to 22 PDOs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching