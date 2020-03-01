Special vehicle to ferry children through Forest

March 1, 2020

Minister Suresh Kumar fulfils his promise

Mysore/Mysuru: Primary Education Minister Suresh Kumar has fulfilled most of the assurances that he had given to Pachche Doddi villagers during his School stay programme last month.

It may be recalled that, during one of his overnight village school stay programmes, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar had stayed at Pachche Doddi Government Primary School on Feb. 10. The School is located at Chamarajanagar district and is on the fringes of forest. The village comes under Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary.

While Pachche Doddi village has no basic facilities, children who are studying in 6th to 10th standards have to walk 10 kms to reach their School amidst thick jungle and fear of wild animals. This issue was brought to the notice of the Minister who had assured that he will get a vehicle sanctioned soon to ferry these children to School.

In this backdrop, Male Mahadeshwara Hill Wildlife Sanctuary DCF V. Yedukondalu has now arranged a temporary vehicle to ferry the children to School every day at 7 am and back to the village at 4.30 pm and 5.30 pm. This transport arrangement started functioning from Feb. 27.

DCF Yedukondalu has also assured that Forest Department will be providing a 16-seater jeep to transport the children to School from next month.

Pachche Doddi village is over 15 kms from Hanur town in Chamarajanagar. The villagers had complained that their village lacks proper road connectivity and the only link road between their village and Kanchalli village is not asphalted. Now, the link road between the Pachche Doddi and Kanchalli village is being repaired and renovated.

In addition, the villagers had requested to sanction a ration shop in their village, as the present ration shop was miles away. Moved by their plight, Department of Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs has now issued an order to set up ration shops in both Pachche Doddi and Kanchalli villages.

Minister Suresh Kumar has also instructed the officials to take up all necessary measures and carry out development works for the benefit of the villagers who are living on the fringes of forest in the future. He has also thanked the officials for responding quickly to address the concerns raised by the villagers during his School stay last month.

