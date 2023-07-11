Shilpa Nag takes charge as Chamarajanagar DC
News

Shilpa Nag takes charge as Chamarajanagar DC

July 11, 2023

Bengaluru: In a shake up of the bureaucracy, the State Government on Monday transferred 9 IAS Officers.

As per the transfer list, 2014 batch IAS Officer Shilpa Nag, currently serving as RDPR Department Commissioner at Bengaluru, was posted as the new Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner, in place of D.S. Ramesh who was trans-ferred recently.

Shilpa, who had previously served as Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner, took charge as Chamarajanagar DC this morning.

In other transfers, C. Satyabhama has been posted as the new Hassan DC while Varnith Negi has been posted as Kodagu ZP CEO, J. Manjunath as Commissioner, Department of Survey & Land Records and H.V. Darshan as Director of IT and BT.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching