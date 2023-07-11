Shilpa Nag takes charge as Chamarajanagar DC

July 11, 2023

Bengaluru: In a shake up of the bureaucracy, the State Government on Monday transferred 9 IAS Officers.

As per the transfer list, 2014 batch IAS Officer Shilpa Nag, currently serving as RDPR Department Commissioner at Bengaluru, was posted as the new Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner, in place of D.S. Ramesh who was trans-ferred recently.

Shilpa, who had previously served as Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner, took charge as Chamarajanagar DC this morning.

In other transfers, C. Satyabhama has been posted as the new Hassan DC while Varnith Negi has been posted as Kodagu ZP CEO, J. Manjunath as Commissioner, Department of Survey & Land Records and H.V. Darshan as Director of IT and BT.