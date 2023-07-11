CII Mysuru Zonal Council meets DC on lake rejuvenation, taxes, tariffs

July 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The members of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Mysuru Zonal Council met Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra along with his team of officers.

The meeting aimed to present and address various issues and concerns raised by CII members hailing from diverse backgrounds, including industry and institutes.

The key areas of focus during the meeting included discussion on tariff charges for water supply in industrial areas, property tax, electricity taxes, road conditions, congestion at entry points in Nanjangud and adjacent areas, delays in issuing Katha certificates, lake rejuvenation, and the deterioration of heritage buildings in Mysuru.

The DC listened to the concerns expressed by CII members and assured them of his commitment to addressing these issues promptly. He requested the members to provide comprehensive data to facilitate efficient resolution. Additionally, he encouraged collaboration among industries in the region and urged CII members to identify specific areas where action can be taken.

Highlighting the importance of sustainable development, Dr. Rajendra emphasised the significance of environmental protection. He expressed his eagerness to work closely with CII members and the district administration to transform Mysuru into a sustainably developed city.

Furthermore, he assured generous support from the Government in these endeavours.

CII members delt that this collaborative effort between the CII and the district administration marks a significant step towards resolving pertinent issues and fostering sustainable development in Mysuru.

CII Mysuru Chairman Sam Cherian, Vice-Chairman Eswara Rao and CII Mysuru Head Solomon Pushparaj were present during the occasion.