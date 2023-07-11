Over-speeding on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway: 490 cases booked in two days; spot fines collected

July 11, 2023

Bengaluru: In an effort to curb accidents caused by over-speeding vehicles on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, the Ramanagara and Mandya Police have initiated a crackdown on such vehicles and have already booked 490 cases in just two days.

On the first day of operation, which took place on July 4, the Police booked 44 cases against drivers for over-speeding and other traffic offences. On the following day, July 5, an astonishing 446 cases were registered, bringing the total number of cases to 490 in just two days.

Spot fines were collected from the offenders. Out of the total 490 cases, 174 were related to over-speeding, 137 involved violations of lane discipline, 81 were for not wearing seat belts, 47 were related to helmetless riders and 51 cases were for other offences. Equipped with radar guns, the Ramanagara and Mandya Police are conducting speed checks, monitoring rash and negligent driving and cracking down on other traffic violations on the Expressway.

Since its opening in March, the Expressway has witnessed over 243 accidents, resulting in tragic loss of 122 lives. Among these fatalities, 58 occurred in Ramanagara and 64 in Mandya.

In response to the increasing number of fatal accidents, ADGP (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar conducted inspections along various stretches of the Expressway recently. He instructed the Police officers to take action against over-speeding vehicles using radar guns.

Despite the maximum speed limit being set at 100 kmph, many vehicles were found to be speeding between 120 and 160 kmph. To address this issue, the Ramanagara and Mandya Police began their operation with radar guns and are now documenting cases of speeding vehicles by capturing photos that show the recorded speed of vehicles on the Expressway.