Counselling for teacher transfer begins

July 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The five-day counselling for transfer of teachers of the district who have voluntarily sought transfer (request transfer), began at the DDPI Office in city this morning. While the counselling for Primary School teachers will take place from today till July 15, that for High School teachers will be held on July 13 and 14.

The Mysuru DDPI Office had received applications from 1,894 Primary and 604 High School teachers of the district requesting transfer during the current academic year.

DDPI H.K. Pandu said that the transfer will be done in a transparent manner after thorough screening of all applications. Pointing out that the transfer of 82 of the applicant teachers has been listed for consideration on priority due to health issues, he said that they will be given the place of posting of their choice depending upon the level of illness or ailment, based on their medical reports.

“The teachers will be given a number before the start of the counselling each day and the teacher will have to attend whenever his/her number is called. The counselling is being held in a most transparent manner with no scope for influence or recommendation. Apart from the teachers and associate teachers, the counselling is also being held for Head Masters, Physical Education teachers and Assistant Masters”, he said adding that the transfer will be 7.5 percent within the district, 2 percent within Mysuru Revenue Division (comprising eight districts) and 1 percent elsewhere in the State.

Meanwhile, several teachers were seen carrying recommendation letters from their respective MLA or other elected representatives, even though they knew that the counselling will take place in a transparent manner, with no scope for influence or recommendation. The counselling authorities were seen ignoring such recommendation letters and going through their job strictly as per the Department guidelines.