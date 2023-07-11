City’s infra challenges hindering growth: MGP

July 11, 2023

RESOLUTIONS OF THE MEETING

Mount pressure on State Government to solve UGD problems of city

Press for proper maintenance of drinking water plants and storage facilities

Call for a ban on public entry or any public functions at such installations

Repeatedly represent UGD problems with Mysuru City Corporation

Create public awareness to retain Mysuru city as clean and a heritage place

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru, renowned for its rich cultural heritage and traditional charm, is currently grappling with significant infrastructural challenges that are impeding its progress and development. Concerned citizens and local organisations are demanding urgent action from the authorities to address these pressing issues.

Water supply, underground drainage (UGD), electricity and other essential amenities have been subject to variations, adversely affecting the overall quality of life. At a recent meeting held by Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP), the focus was on the internal sewage (UGD) problem plaguing the city.

Former MLA Vasu, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Nagaraju and MGP members, and office-bearers participated in the discussion. The MGP team, known for its proactive approach towards the city’s well-being, expressed their concern over the lacklustre response and ineffective measures taken by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to tackle these issues, noted Vasu.

“Over the past two decades, MGP has been at the forefront of advocating for Mysuru’s progress, making significant contributions to its development,” he added.

Citizens have grown increasingly frustrated with the recurring problems in water supply, electricity distribution and other critical services. The lack of enthusiasm exhibited by officials in resolving these issues has further fuelled their discontent, the former MLA noted.

“The recent elections have witnessed a shift in public sentiment, with voters demanding a more proactive approach from their elected representatives and Government officials in addressing the city’s challenges,” he said.

During the meeting, participants raised questions about the persistent problems in areas where unauthorised constructions have taken place without proper Government permission.

Basic amenities such as water and electricity are being provided without proper approval processes and this has sparked concerns among citizens about revenue loss and pilferage. Also, they have underlined the need to streamline the approval process, fix accountability after providing basic amenities. This can also increase tax revenues.

The situation has led to an atmosphere where citizens, who face the brunt of these challenges, are now pressurising the Government for immediate action. The need to eliminate obstacles hindering progress and development was stressed by Vasu.

The current state of affairs in Mysuru calls for a collaborative effort between citizens, local organisations and the Government to address the infrastructural shortcomings, the participants felt.

Vasu’s take on People’s Park Library

Certain influential individuals and people who had political clout had planned to grab the land that was meant for a Central Library at People’s Park in the heart of the city. Some of them had exerted pressure on the Government to use the land for other purposes and had even made Khata for other purposes. I started a campaign against this in 1994 and despite losing the MLA elections twice, I did not budge and today, the library has become a reality there. —Vasu, former MLA