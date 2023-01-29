Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway NH-275: Last 7-km Srirangapatna bypass opens
January 29, 2023

Mysuru: The much-awaited Srirangapatna Bypass on the 10-lane Access Controlled Expressway between Mysuru and Bengaluru (NH-275) opened for commuters last evening. The opening comes three days of the Mandya bypass being opened.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha posted an aerial video of the bypass last evening on his Twitter account. The Srirangapatna bypass extends up to seven kilometres and with its opening, all the bypasses on the 118-km stretch have been opened for traffic. The Expressway starts near the NICE Road on the outskirts of Bengaluru and ends at the Outer Ring Road junction in Mysuru.

This particular bypass avoids Srirangapatna town and commuters can directly head towards Mandya from Mysuru. In all, the full Expressway stretch consists of six bypasses at Bidadi (7-km), Ramanagara and Channapatna (22-km), Maddur (7-km), Mandya (10-km) and Srirangapatna (7-km). These will reduce traffic congestion and enhance road safety. 

The project — estimated cost of which is more than   Rs. 8,000 crore — has been taken up under the Bharatmala Pariyojana (BMP) involving the six-laning of National Highway-275 along with two-lane service roads on both sides, making it a 10-lane Expressway. It consists of both brownfield and greenfield sections and the construction has been taken up and completed by Bhopal-based Dilip Buildcon.

The Expressway project has been developed under two packages. The first one runs from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta in Maddur taluk for around 56 km. The second package, which is 61 km long, connects Nidaghatta to Mysuru.

The scope of the work included the construction of an 8-km-long elevated corridor, nine major bridges, 42 minor bridges, 64 underpasses, 11 overpasses, four Road-Over-Bridges (ROBs) and five bypasses.

