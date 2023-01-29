K.G. Koppal Circle to be dotted with statues of wrestlers

January 29, 2023

MLA L. Nagendra to perform Guddali Puja tomorrow

Mysuru: In a measure to more popularise the ancient sport of wrestling, the local administration has planned to erect statues of prominent wrestlers of yesteryears, under the shade of the Peepal tree at Kannegowdanna Koppal Circle, popularly known as K.G. Koppal Circle, close to the Railway underbridge. The welcome arch at the Circle too will be modified under the plan.

MLA L. Nagendra will perform Guddali Puja for K.G. Koppal Circle modification and development works tomorrow (Jan. 30).

According to MLA Nagendra, thanks to the patronisation by the erstwhile Mysuru Maharajas, the ancient sport of wrestling has become a part of the city’s culture. Though wrestling has undergone transformation with the passage of time, the ‘Nadakusti’ has continued to remain popular among the sport lovers.

Pointing out that K.G. Koppal has more than 5 ‘Garadis’, including Basavayyana Garadi, Ucchhayana Garadi, Ningegowdara Garadi and Motte Garadi, he said that the locality is famous for its wrestlers.

Noting that Pailwan Basavaiah, who was a court wrestler during the rule of Maharajas, still remains in the hearts of the people of K.G. Koppal, he said that wrestlers of K.G. Koppal, most of whom were very much part of Dasara wrestling for years, have made a significant contribution for carrying forward the rich legacy of the ancient sport.

Continuing, Nagendra said that the K.G. Koppal Circle is being developed at a cost of Rs. 1.60 crore under the special grant of the State Government.

Pointing out that the statues of Mysuru Pailwans who popularised and promoted the sport will be installed with a wrestling arena in the background, under the shade of the huge Peepal tree at the Circle, he said that the idea will help in making memory of the wrestlers who dedicated their life for the cause of the sport, firmly etched in the minds of the people. The MLA further said that the development of K.G. Koppal Circle will be carried out in such a way that the Peepal tree is not be affected.