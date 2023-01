Cultural programme at T.K. Layout Raghavendra Mutt from Jan. 31

January 29, 2023

Mysuru: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), in association with Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishat and Sri Guru Raghavendra Seva Samithi, will be conducting religious and cultural programmes at Sri Raghavendra Mutt, 10th Main Road, T.K. Layout, Fourth Stage, from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3. The programmes will take place at 6 pm on all the four days.

Jan. 31: Bhajans by Hare Srinivasa Bhajana Mandali, followed by a discourse on ‘Sri Prahladarajara Avatara’ by Sri Sripadarajacharya.

Feb. 1: Bhajans by Chinmayi Bhajana Mandali, followed by a discourse on ‘Sri Vyasarajara Avatara’ by Sri Sripadarajacharya.

Feb. 2: ‘Harinama Sankeertane’ – Vocal by Nagashri Sriram Bhat, supported by Ravishankar on keyboard and Sujayeendrarao on tabla.

Feb. 3: Bhajans by Sri Vishweshakrishna Bhajana Mandali, followed by a discourse on ‘Sri Raghavendra Gurusarvabhoumara Avatara’ by Sri Sripadarajacharya.