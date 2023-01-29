Mega Job Fair on Feb. 14
Mega Job Fair on Feb. 14

January 29, 2023

Mysuru: Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas has announced that a mega job fair will be organised in city on Feb. 14 at Dasara Exhibition Grounds and asked the people to make the best use of it.

He was speaking at a function organised at CITB Choultry in Siddarthanagar to address the grievances of people. Asking citizens to make use of the Government facilities, the MLA informed them that more than 100 reputed companies will be participating in the job fair.

Poor people of the Krishnaraja Constituency, who desire to own a house under Ashraya Scheme, must register their names at a function to be held at Shankara Mutt on Feb. 15.

