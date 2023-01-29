Impressionz to host Shreeda Collections on Jan. 30, 31

January 29, 2023

Saree enthusiasts of the city are in for a treat to usher in auspiciousness with Shreeda Collections at Southern Star on Jan. 30 and 31.

Take your pick from carefully curated drapes that have been sourced from across the length and breadth of the country, to create one of a kind elegance. The exquisite sarees mirror the excellence in detail of Indian craftsmanship, while drawing inspiration from the vast and diverse craft traditions of India. This season’s favourite pick would be Gadwal Sarees, which are an uniquely hand-crafted woven sarees from the Telangana State. They are famous for the Zari on the sarees. The weave is so light that the saree can be packed in a matchbox. Shreeda offers this gorgeous weave with big Kanchi borders, Kalamkari on Gadwals which are sure to take your breath away.

Indulge in a wide array of regal Benaras Silks, Chiffons, Georgettes, Chinia Silks, Muga Sarees, Block Printed Tussar silks and more to ensure you are the cynosure of all eyes, whatever the occasion. Shreeda also showcases a distinctive and striking range of sarees with antique zari on Benaras Silk, Khadhi and Georgette. Also stealing the limelight are the richly woven vibrant Kanchipuram silks with traditional motifs. The sarees that have truly been hand-picked are sure to leave you mesmerised. The plethora of choices effortlessly merge traditional splendour with modern day elegance. The exclusive soiree is indeed the ultimate destination for exclusive silks and handlooms that are stunning yet affordable.

To up your style quotient for the special occasion, Impressionz is back to showcase the new collection on Jan. 30 and 31 at the boardroom, Hotel Southern Star, on Vinoba Road in city from 11 am to 8 pm.