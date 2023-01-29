5-day Aero India Show in Bengaluru from Feb. 13

January 29, 2023

Kalaburagi: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the 14th edition of Aero India Show to be held from Feb. 13 to 17 in Bengaluru is going to be the biggest Aero Show as 731 exhibitors have already registered their names till date.

He was speaking to media-persons after participating in a virtual Apex Committee meeting, chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, to review the preparations being made in connection with the Air Show.

The first batch of aircraft will reach Bengaluru on Feb. 7 and rehearsals are likely to start from Feb. 8. A total of 731 exhibitors including 633 Indian exhibitors and 98 foreign exhibitors are taking part in Aero India Show, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is learnt that apart from exhibitions, there will be a conclave of Defence Ministers. A large number of delegates, Aerospace and Defence industry leaders will take part. There will be an India Pavilion, Karnataka Pavilion apart from a large expo of aerospace companies and the public will get an opportunity to witness aerial display of aircraft.

The Aero India Show have carved out a name globally as one of the premier Aerospace exhibitions with 13 successful editions in Bengaluru, since 1996.