11 prisoners released from city jail for good conduct

January 29, 2023

Mysuru: A total of 11 prisoners who were undergoing short term imprisonment at Mysuru Central Prison, were released on good conduct on Thursday, marking Republic Day celebration.

The released prisoners are: M. Nagarajappa of Chamarajanagar, Doreswamy of Hassan, Raghu and B.K. Jagadish of Madikeri, Swamygowda of Hunsur, Mahantesh of Chitradurga, Lankesh of Maddur, Nagaraju of Srirangapatna, C.T. James of Somwarpet, Tenzin and Srikantaradhya of Mysuru.

Following a Government order, the 11 prisoners were released at the Republic Day celebration held at Mysuru Central Prison on Thursday.

Speaking after issuing release letters to the prisoners, Chief Jail Superintendent K.C. Divyashri said that 20 prisoners were released in the first phase during the Independence Day celebrations last year for good conduct. Now, 11 prisoners have been released in the second phase, she said adding that the released prisoners should lead a fresh and fruitful life in the society from now on.

Deputy Jail Superintendent Vijay S. Rodkar, Jailors K.H. Varadaraju, M.D. Dharanesh, Amar Hulloli, Geetha Malagar and others were present on the occasion.