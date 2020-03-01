CAVA workshop: Creativity at its best

March 1, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: “The art serves a vital function in society and human history. While we overlook beauty in ordinary objects, the artist has the ability to transform dross objects into extraordinary masterpieces through his medium,” said College Development Council Director Dr. S. Srikantaswamy.

He was speaking during the valedictory of the 10th National Students’ Workshop at Chamarajendra Government College of Visual Arts (CAVA) premises in Siddarthanagar here yesterday.

“From cave paintings to creativity that is expressed in tabloids, news media and other channels of this age, one can observe and appreciate the role of art if one has an eye to do so. We have to develop this ability to understand and appreciate the aesthetic beauty of the world around us.”

Giving example of meticulous craftsmanship of sculptors who created marvellous city of Hampi, Srikantaswamy urged the students to cultivate and develop an aesthetic sense.

The week-long National Fine Arts College Students Workshop, which began on Feb.22, concluded yesterday in which students brought out their creativity in the form of sculptures, paintings, graphics, photographs and other art forms.

Over 160 CAVA students participated in the workshop. Also, 43 art students, representing over 10 Fine Art Colleges from different parts of the country, took part in the week-long workshop. Resource persons and senior artists enlightened the students about various techniques and processes involved in creating an artwork during the week-long workshop.

Achievers in various categories of fine arts were given certificates of excellence and feted on the occasion of valedictory event. Workshop convenor Vijaya Rao, resource persons Umesh Maddanahalli, Y.J. Chandrahas, Santhosh Chitragar, Madvesh Pandurangi, L. Sujay, Sudhir Ramachandran and others were present during the occasion.

