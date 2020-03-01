Lack of communication has fuelled anti-CAA protests: Chakravarti Sulibele

March 1, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Stating that lack of communication has fuelled anti-CAA protests, columnist and Yuva Brigade Founder Chakravarti Sulibele said that the ongoing protests is a classic example of what communication gap could lead to.

He was speaking after launching ‘Gnana Dhwani’, a 90.8 FM Community Radio Station marking the decennial celebrations of Gopalaswamy Shishuvihara at Swami Vivekananda Rangamantapa in Gopalaswamy PU College near Nanjumalige Circle here on Saturday.

Maintaining that an effective communication mechanism has enabled great epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata to reach even those who have not read the epics, Sulibele explained how an effective communication media can present the real facts and educate the people on issues. He wished that the Radio Station reaches out to all sections of the society.

University of Mysore (UoM)Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, who spoke after releasing the logo of the FM Radio Station, said that the launching of the Radio Station is remarkable considering the fact that the University of Mysore is yet to get permission for launching its own Radio Station even after years of efforts.

He wished that ‘Gnana Dhwani’ FM Radio Station grows into an effective community Station.

As part of decennial celebrations, Shishuvihara Secretary N. Ananatharamu,Treasurer N.C. Shelvapillai, members M. Nandakumar, Bhramara Murthy, K. Rajashekar and Mahesh N. Urs,Vedic Scholar M.A. Narasimhan and CFTRI Scientist Kollegal Sharma were felicitated.

Maharaja Education Trust President S. Murali, Shishuvihara Correspondent N.R. Manjunath and others were present.

