Matsya Darshinis to serve lip-smacking fish meals at affordable prices

March 1, 2020

Bengaluru: Fish lovers no longer have to pay Rs. 400 to Rs. 800 to enjoy their favourite Meenu Oota (fish meals). The State Government is planning to set up Matsya Darshini canteens in the State, to provide fish meals at affordable prices. The menu includes fish fry and fish palya for just Rs. 90.

Fisheries Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojari has assured to set up fish canteens across the State soon. The Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation (KFDC) will run these canteens and to begin with, the Government is planning to start the canteens in 11 districts of Coastal and Malnad region as well as Mysuru and Bengaluru. “We will be providing quality fish meals at affordable prices. Setting up of Matsya Darshini canteen in each district would cost Rs. 100 crore. The Government has already sanctioned funds for the same. We have sent a proposal to the Fisheries Department. We will soon call for tender. Those who can maintain the quality and have experience will be given contract,” the Minister said.

“We have conducted a survey in this regard and found that there is a huge demand for fish delicacies of Matsya Darshini. Initially, these canteens will be set up in KFDC Matsya Darshini outlets,” he said.

