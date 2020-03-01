Budget session from tomorrow; CM to present Budget on Mar. 5
March 1, 2020

Bengaluru: The month-long Budget session of the Karnataka Assembly will begin at Vidhana Soudha from tomorrow (Mar.2). Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY), who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present the State Budget (2020-21) in the Assembly on Mar. 5.

Even as BSY is busy giving final touches to the Budget, the Opposition is all set to corner the Government on various issues, including Mangaluru Police firing in which two persons were killed, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s derogatory remarks against freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy, ongoing anti-CAA protests in the State, farm loan waiver, issues concerning Anna Bhagya scheme and Indira Canteen, relief to flood victims, cut in grants for Assembly segments represented by Opposition Congress and JD(S) Legislators and a host of other issues.

Meanwhile, BSY who is focussing on agriculture mechanisation and drip irrigation to boost the agriculture sector, held a series of pre-budget meetings with Agriculture Department officials. Agriculture Department sources said that the Government is likely to roll out Land Resources Inventory (LRI) that will link all information related to land, soil, crop pattern and water utilisation.

