Man arrested for coaxing teenager to cut off genitals

March 1, 2020

Srirangapatna: In a twist to the story of a teenager, who had claimed that his genitals were mutilated by unknown miscreants who had taken him in their car in the pretext of dropping him on Feb.14, Srirangapatna Rural Police have arrested a 28-year-old man for coaxing the teenager to cut off his (teenager) genitals.

The accused is Sunil Kumar alias Sunni alias Guddappa, a resident of Seethapur village in Pandavapura taluk. Cases have been registered for attempt to murder and under POCSO Act against the accused.

According to the Police, the accused had coaxed the 17-year-old teenager to cut off his genitals so that his (teenager) parents would not get him married.

Details: On Feb.14, the boy was waiting for a bus at Aralaguppe Bus Stand to go to his college when three miscreants, who came in a car, offered to give the boy a lift to his School and took him in the car.

According to the complaint lodged at Srirangapatna Rural Police Station, the teenager had stated that the miscreants took him on Haravu Yelekere village road, dragged him into a nearby field and attempted to chop off his genitals with a knife, thus mutilating his organ, left him at the spot and fled away.

The seriously injured boy was rushed to Pandavapura Government Hospital, where he was given first-aid and was later shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru for further treatment. Superintendent of Police (SP) Parashuram and ASP Dr. Shobharani, who took the matter seriously, had formed a team consisting of Srirangapatna Dy.SP Arun Nagegowda, Circle Inspector Krishnappa and Sub-Inspector Girish to investigate the case.

The Police team then visited the hospital, where the teenager is undergoing treatment and conducted an enquiry and based on the information provided by the teenager, the Police arrested Sunil Kumar.

According to the Police, the accused had befriended the teenager through a phone call about one-and-a-half year ago and the duo used to meet frequently. The accused used to sexually exploit the teenager and sensing that he would miss the teenager, if his (teenager) parents get him married, the accused coaxed the teenager to chop off his (teenager) genitals.

On Feb. 14, accused Sunil Kumar, who took the teenager in a car threatened him that he (accused) would get possessed by God and if he (teenager) does not listen to him, he would be cursed. The accused told the teenager that he was in love with him, be with him always, never get married and in order to not allow his (teenager) parents to search for an alliance for him, he convinced the teenager to chop off his genitals, the Police said and added that the accused also told the teenager that nothing would happen to him if he (teenager) cut off his genitals and the wound would be healed in a few days.

The accused then gave a knife to the teenager and made him to cut off his genitals and the teenager had told his father what the accused had told him to say that he was kidnapped by miscreants, who chopped off his genitals.

Srirangapatna Rural Police, who arrested accused Sunil Kumar on Feb. 28, produced him before a Court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

Sub-Inspector Girish and staff K. Srinivasamurthy, H.B. Ravikumar Swamy, S.S. Chandrashekar, D. Mallikarjun, M.R. Sridhar, S. Raveesh and Bhargava, took part in the operation.

