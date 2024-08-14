First office to hear roadside vendors woes in city

August 14, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In a first of its kind, an office exclusively for the cause of roadside vendors having set up their business in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits has been opened in the city.

The office of Town Vending Committee and Grievances Redressal Committee was opened on the premises of Sewage Farm in Vidyaranyapuram recently.

Speaking after inaugurating the office, MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff said, the City Corporation is committed towards honestly addressing the issues related to roadside vendors. The office provides a platform for the roadside vendors to discuss various development oriented issues, with the local officers deputed to respond to their woes. The vendors should make good use of the office to find solutions to their grievances.

Expressing his happiness over creating such a facility for the first time within the ambit of Law, for the welfare of roadside vendors, Commissioner Shariff said, programmes will be chalked out towards extending benefits to roadside vendors along with their development, besides creating awareness on cleanliness and providing dedicated space for them. Every roadside vendor will be issued identity card and certificate, he added.

Zonal Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Reddy, Additional Commissioner Kusuma Kumari, MCC Health Officer Dr.N.P. Venkatesh, retired Judge Vasanth Kumar, President of Karnataka Roadside Vendors Federation Bhaskar Srinivas Raje Urs, Members B.S. Ravi, R. Guruswamy, V. Vadivel, Prabhuswamy, V. Vishwanath, Basappa, Nagarathnamma, Bharati, Anitha Kumari and nominated members were present.