We will try to get stay on Chamundi Hill Temple Authority vacated: CM

August 14, 2024

Bengaluru: With the Karnataka High Court staying the formation of Sri Chamundeshwari Hill Temple Development Authority (formed as per Shree Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority Act, 2024), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the Government will make efforts to get the Court stay vacated at the earliest.

Speaking to presspersons at Koppal, where he had gone to inspect the broken gate of T.B. Dam at Munirabad on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah said that the erstwhile Mysuru Royal Family member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar had petitioned the HC questioning the Government’s action of introducing the Act and forming the Authority, which she said was aimed at curtailing the powers of the erstwhile Royal Family.

The Court which heard her petition, has granted stay to the Act till Aug.22, he said adding that the Act, which was framed for development of Chamundeshwari Kshetra, was passed in the State Assembly in Feb.2024. He reiterated that the Government is taking steps to get the stay vacated.