Srirangapatna Dasara from Oct. 4

August 14, 2024

Mandya: Mandya District In-charge and Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy has said that this year’s Srirangapatna Dasara would be held for 3 or 5 days from Oct.4.

Presiding over a preliminary meeting on Dasara at ZP office here yesterday, Cheluvarayaswamy said that the Srirangapatna Dasara would be held in a grand manner this year and the officials should make preparations in this regard much earlier. Stressing on the need for ensuring that there are no lapses in the conduct of Dasara, the Minister said that committees should be formed in right earnest.

He pointed out that local artistes must be given prominence in Dasara programmes.

Mandya DC Dr.Kumara said that several committees have been already formed for ensuring the success of Srirangapatna Dasara.

MLAs Rameshbabu Bandisiddegowda and H.T. Manju, ZP CEO Shaikh Tanveer Asif, SP Mallikarjun Baladandi and other officials were present.