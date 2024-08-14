Steaming & Whistling: Stationary Heritage train engine whistles and steams after 40 years

August 14, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Heritage Steam Locomotive kept for public display from the past two years at the main gate of Central Workshop, Mysuru South in Ashokapuram, will whistle, release smoke and turn on its headlights once in every hour starting from tomorrow.

Chief Workshop Manager Om Prakash Shaw and Deputy Chief Workshop Manager B. Anjaneyulu and their team have given a new look to the heritage steam engine to educate the public about the old engines. People passing on the Manandavadi Road can see the engine placed on the pedestal by the Central Workshop.

Sources said that, an electronic device has been installed to whistle, release smoke and turn on the headlights once in every hour. The Railway authorities used to illuminate the engine during the Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations. However, this year it was decided to give the heritage loco a new look.

The Heritage Loco Model ES-507 manufactured in the year 1926 at Kerr, Stuart and Co, Ltd in London was brought to India by the then Mysore State Railway (MSR) at a cost of Rs. 1,65,865.

The engine used to haul six narrow gauge passenger coaches between Bengaluru and Bangarpet from 1926 to 1983. The Loco has carrying capacity of 4.5 ton of coal and 5,490 litres of water. The engine was de-commissioned after 63 years of service in 1983. It is now on display at Central Workshop signifying the glorious heritage of Indian Railways.