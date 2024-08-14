Mundakkai: A paradise turned to ruins by unforgiving landslides

August 14, 2024

Wayanad: The once vibrant village of Mundakkai in Wayanad district, Kerala, now stands as a stark reminder of nature’s unforgiving power.

Devastated by recent heavy landslides, the village wears a heavy, mournful silence. Even after 15 days, the community is still grappling with the aftermath of this catastrophe that shook the entire nation. Survivors of the landslide are living in a state of profound shock and despair, their lives shattered. Massive rocks, the same that once rolled down with unstoppable force, are now scattered across the village, marking the very ground where dreams were buried.

These rocks symbolise the destruction that claimed lives and livelihoods, crippling the economic pulse of the region. In a place once known as ‘God’s Own Country’ for its breathtaking beauty, a deep sense of helplessness now lingers, as if even the divine had turned away.

Once a haven for tourists

Mundakkai and its surrounding areas were once a haven for tourists, a true paradise where lush greenery, flowing rivers, captivating waterfalls, and modern resorts blended seamlessly with nature’s finest offerings. But after the fateful day of July 26, this slice of heaven has been engulfed by an overwhelming sense of grief and helplessness.

The village of Mundakkai, once home to about 350 houses, now lies in ruins, almost entirely obliterated by the devastating landslides. Those fortunate enough to survive are now left with the harrowing memory of those who did not. Many bodies were swept away by the relentless rains, leaving only a few to be recovered within the village. Survivors, desperate to find their loved ones, continue their search, often finding remains far from where they were lost.

Now a landscape of mud and debris

The once-vibrant greenery has been replaced by a bleak landscape of mud and debris. The flowing rivers, which once symbolised life and beauty, are now marred by soil erosion. The transformation is so severe that it feels as though this beautiful village, now a ghost of its former self, might never be revived. The destruction is beyond imagination, leaving an indelible scar on what was once a cherished gem of Kerala.

“We were living in Mundakkai village with my parents in a small house. I lost my parents in the landslide. I haven’t seen them since and the pain has driven me to the brink of madness. No one should have to endure this kind of suffering,” said Rajesh, a survivor of the Mundakkai tragedy.