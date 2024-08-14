Humanity shines through tragedy-struck Wayanad

August 14, 2024

Communal strife-torn communities set aside tensions; join hands in a unified response

Wayanad: The recent landslide in Mundakkai and Chooralmala of Wayanad district, Kerala, has served as a wake-up call, shedding light on humanity’s capacity for compassion in the darkest of times.

In the face of immense loss and pain, people from all religions have come together to support those affected, embodying the true spirit of humanity.

This disaster, one of the most severe in South India’s history, has led to the recovery of over 418 bodies and body parts, with more than 150 individuals still missing. Despite the scale of the tragedy, the search efforts continue with unwavering dedication. People from diverse religious backgrounds are uniting in these efforts, sending a powerful message that ‘humanity is one.

Moved hearts

To aid the victims of the Mundakkai and Chooralmala landslides, the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local Police, Forest Department, Fire and Rescue Services Department and various organisations are working tirelessly.

Compassionate individuals are risking their lives in service, while hundreds of local families have mobilised to support the rescue teams. Here, distinctions of caste and religion dissolve as people extend a helping hand.

Small, often impoverished families are contributing tea, coffee, milk, biscuits and other snacks to those involved in the rescue operations.

Walking only mode of movement

The landslide, originating from Poonjari Mattam, has devastated Mundakkai and Chooralmala. Though the Indian Army has constructed a bridge allowing light motor vehicles to cross, many rescuers must travel on foot.

Vehicles are parked 1-2 kilometres away from Chooralmala school, and the remaining distance is covered on foot. Along this route, local residents are providing coffee, tea and snacks to weary rescuers. The outpouring of support illustrates that humanity remains steadfast even in the darkest times. As they navigate this challenging terrain, the local community, driven by an unyielding spirit of service, has stepped up in remarkable ways. Near the iron bridge built by the Army, many are eagerly waiting to supply meals and refreshments.

Beyond caste and religion

The disaster has also acted as a powerful reminder of unity in diversity. In a region where religious and political tensions have sometimes marred communal harmony, the landslide has catalysed an unprecedented coming together of people.

Hindus, Muslims and Christians from surrounding areas like Meppadi, Sultan Bathery, and Kalpetta have set aside their differences, joining hands in relief efforts. This convergence of faiths and communities in the face of adversity underscores the fundamental message that ‘humanity is one.’

Tragedy knows no religion

Mundakkai, Chooralmala and nearby villages, once known for their scenic beauty and harmonious coexistence, have become a symbol of both tragedy and triumph. These villages, once bustling with tourists drawn to their waterfalls, resorts and tea estates, now lie in ruin. Yet, in the face of this disaster, the collective spirit of people from all three religions shines brightly, offering a powerful testament to the enduring strength of human compassion and unity.

In the heart of this devastation, where the earth itself has become a grave for many, the actions of these communities offer a glimmer of hope and a reminder that even in darkest of times, the light of humanity continues to burn brightly.