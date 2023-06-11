Five arrested for committing robbery at lawyer’s house

June 11, 2023

Rs. 2 lakh cash, one car, one scooter, 5 cell phones seized

Cops spread dragnet to nab absconding prime accused

Mysore/Mysuru: Kuvempunagar Police have arrested five persons on charges of committing robbery at the house of a lawyer and decamping with Rs. 6 lakh cash. The Police have recovered Rs. 2 lakh cash besides seizing a car, a Honda Activa scooter and five mobile phones from them. The Cops have launched a hunt to nab the prime accused.

Those arrested are Anil, Puttaswamy, Abhishek and Prakash from Maddur in Mandya district and Narendra of Mysuru.

The Police have launched a hut to nab notorious burglar Yoganand alias Upendra of Maddur, who is absconding.

Yoganand is involved in about 15 cases of dacoity, robbery and burglary at various Police limits and the Police were searching for him, sources said.

Details: 70-year-old Jayaprakash Rao, a lawyer and a resident of Malleswaram in Bengaluru, used to come to Mysuru Courts to attend cases. He owns a house at SBM Colony in Srirampura and used to stay there whenever he comes to Mysuru to attend cases. He had appointed a maid named Lakshmi to look after the house.

On May 2, lawyer Jayaprakash had come to Mysuru to attend a case and later stayed in his house. He left to Bengaluru on May 3 at about 4 pm. But on May 5 morning, maid Lakshmi called him over his mobile phone and informed him that the house has been burgled.

Jayaprakash, who rushed to Mysuru, came to his house and saw that the burglars had forcibly opened the back door of the house and had gained entry into the house. On inspecting the house, Jayaprakash found Rs. 6 lakh cash kept in the house stolen and lodged a complaint.

Kuvempunagar Police, who had registered a case, obtained CCTV footages and based on the footages, arrested the five persons.

Committed burglary due to loss in real estate business: During interrogation, the Police came to know that one of the arrested Anil of Maddur was into real estate business in Mysuru and had suffered huge losses, it is learnt. Assuming that he could steal huge cash from lawyer Jayaprakash’s house, he informs the same to his friend Puttaswamy of Maddur.

Puttaswamy, who knew that Yoganand was a notorious burglar, contacts him and hatches a plan to burgle the lawyer’s house. The duo, along with their accomplices, arrived at Mysuru and burgled the lawyer’s house.

The Cops also came to know that Anil and Puttaswamy have no history of crime. Due to huge losses in real estate business, they had plotted to burgle the house through the notorious burglar.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi and KR Sub-Division ACP Gangadharaswamy guided Sub-Inspectors Gopal Pacchannanavar & Radha and staff Kumar, Anand, Manjunath, Suresh, Puttappa Hazarath, Amogh, Nagesh and Srinivas in the nabbing and seizing operation.