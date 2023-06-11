Prize-winners of ‘Art-Com Arena’

June 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The following students have won prizes in various competitions organised as part of Art-Com Arena-2023 Intra Collegiate Fest (Theme: The World Environment) organised by Sree Nataraja Residential First Grade College for Women, Mysuru, at its Nataraja Sabha Bhavana:

World View (PPT) Event: R. Divya and B. Divya Shree (1st BA) – 1st prize; A. Arshiya and S. Yashaswini (II B.Com) – 2nd prize and B.M. Apoorva and M. Anusha (II B.Com) – 3rd prize.

Product Launch (Skit) Event: K. Nandini and Team (3rd BA) – 1st prize; Samreen Banu and Team (3rd B.Com) – 2nd prize; B. Radhika and Team (2nd BA) – 3rd prize.

The event was judged by Dr. V. Deepa, Assistant Professor, Department of Commerce and Management, St. Philomena’s College, Mysuru and Dr. G.V. Narasimhan, Assistant Professor, Department of Commerce, PES College of Science Arts and Commerce, Mandya.

The valedictory speech was delivered by S.T. Ravikumar, President, Mysuru District Journalists Association. M. Somanna, Principal, Maharani’s Government PU College, Mysuru, Dr. S. Shivarajappa, Special Officer, Sree Nataraja Prathistana, Mysuru, Dr. M. Sharada, Principal, Sree Nataraja Residential First Grade College for Women, Mysuru, Dr. G. Prasadamurthy, Vice-Principal, Sree Nataraja Residential First Grade College for Women, Mysuru, Dr. N.G. Lokesh, Head, Department of Commerce, were present.