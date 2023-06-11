Hike in water tariff deferred
June 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has kept the proposal on hiking the drinking water tariff pending, while it has been decided to regularise illegal water connections in the city. The subject on revising drinking water tariff that was listed for discussion in the General Council meeting on Friday was postponed, but was resolved to regularise illegal water connections that is currently estimated at 18,000.

There are 1.67 lakh water connections including MCC surroundings and outskirts. It was decided in the Council meeting that, Rs. 3,115 should be fixed towards new domestic water connection and Rs. 1,115 of the total amount should be collected while permitting new connection. Remaining amount should be collected at Rs. 100 per month along with the water bill.

