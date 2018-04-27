Five killed as two bikes collide near K.R. Nagar

K.R. Nagar: Five persons were killed when two bikes collided with each other head-on late last night near K.R. Nagar. Three victims were charred beyond recognition as the petrol tanks leaked resulting in fire due to the impact of the accident.

The incident occurred near Thandre Gate on Keralapura-Chenamgere Road about 20 kilometres from K.R. Nagar at around 11.30 pm. The deceased are Sanju (22) of Kolur near Chennamgere, Puneeth (24), son of Ramesh, Madan (16), son of Manjunath, Papanni (25), son of Swamy and Santosh (24), son of Shivanna, all residents of Chennamgere in K.R. Nagar taluk.

Five people on two bikes were proceeding on Keralapura-Chenamgere Road late last night. As they neared Thandre Gate, the bikes which were reportedly over-speeding and coming in opposite directions collided head-on.

The impact was so severe that the bikes caught fire as the fuel tanks leaked and within minutes fire engulfed both the bikes and three riders.

As soon as the accident occurred, three bikers lost consciousness and they could not escape the fire that had covered them. Two other riders also sustained serious injuries and they too eventually died by the side of the road.

SP Amit Singh, ASP Arunamshu Giri and others visited K.R. Nagar General Hospital this morning. K.R. Nagar Inspector Raghu has registered a case.